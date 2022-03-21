Valleydictorian Senior Profile: JoHanna Grace Tomash

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

JoHanna Grace Tomash

Powell High School

What are your plans after high school?

Once I graduate from Powell High School in May 2022, I will be attending Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyoming where I have been accepted into the Diagnostic Medical Sonography program.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

I have come to love learning about history. I have been in both a world history as well as U.S. history class. I enjoyed learning about the past, the experiences that were had, and the mistakes that were made. Going from day to day, I have come to love seeing how my generation is making history in various ways, which I have loved getting to be a part of, and hopefully share my experience with future generations. In addition, I have also enjoyed my CTE classes. I have taken an Exploration to Healthcare Occupations class where I was able to research sonography, and interview current sonographers in my area. During this class, I gained field experience in sonography from being able to sign up for observation hours at one of the local imaging places.

Who inspires you and why?

Since a young age, my grandpa Mike Frazier, has inspired me in several ways. From the age of 14, he has worked on an oil rig where he worked his way up to a consultant. He had all of the odds against him when he dropped out of school and started working. He showed me that no matter where you start in life, there is always room to improve yourself and your habits. I have enjoyed getting to listen to all of his stories about life, including the mistakes he made working on a rig, as well as the story of how my grandma and him met. In my short time on Earth, he has taught me many lessons from managing money, to patching water tanks, as well as fixing hitch systems on our horse trailers. My grandpa has always supported me in everything I do, and I know that without his help and support, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

When I am not attending school, I enjoy various pursuits including competing in the rodeo event barrel racing. I enjoy traveling to various states with my parents to compete on the horses I trained. In addition, I also enjoy working as a certified nursing assistant at my local care center where I am able to assist residents in everyday tasks and needs. It brings me joy to see each resident and assist them in tasks they are unable to perform by themselves.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

As I currently work in healthcare, and I am pursuing a degree in healthcare, I have found that teamwork is very crucial to be successful in the work environment. By providing my assistance and skills to others at work, and receiving help when needed, we are able to provide adequate care for patients. I also feel that in order for me to be successful at work, I will need my dedication in order to produce adequate exams as well as to make sure I am providing the best possible care I can. Communication is also something I feel I will need in order to be successful. Without good communication skills, you are unable to relay important information to the patient, doctor, or your coworkers.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I will use the money to pay for my Diagnostic Medical Sonography program fees. It will also go towards paying off my tuition in order to avoid taking out a student loan. During my breaks from college, I also plan to go back to Powell Valley Care Center to continue working as a CNA in order to set money aside for the school year.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

I would bring rope, a shaving mirror, and a knife. By having rope, I would be able to tie things together if needed. Having a shaving mirror would come in handy in order to start fires and to signal for help by using the reflection from it. I feel having a knife would also come in handy so I could cut plants or meat open.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams," - Eleanor Roosevelt

