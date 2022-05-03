Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Justin Wiegand

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Justin Wiegand

Cody High School

What are your plans after high school?

My plans for after high school are to attend PIMA Medical Institute in Colorado Springs to obtain an Associate's Degree to become a Veterinarian Technician. After obtaining my degree, I plan on becoming certified to work in a zoo.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My favorite class in school would have to be chemistry. While the course is difficult and it pushes me to work harder, I extremely enjoy the content of the course; I look forward to going to that class every day. On top of my enjoyment of the content, I thoroughly enjoy the teacher of the class as not only does he make the content easy to understand, but he makes it fun and interactive. Throughout my years of high school, I have taken 3 chemistry classes, all with the same teacher, and there has not been a single moment where I haven't enjoyed the class.

Who inspires you and why?

The person who inspires me the most would probably be my father. My father is nothing less than resilient, charismatic, and loving. He carries the weight of maintaining an entire restaurant, family, and personal life on his shoulders every day. At all times there are a million things running through his head, yet he never forgets to be kind to those around him. Throughout my life he has always been there for me. Even through hard and trying times, he has made time to help me through the struggles and successes of life. I hope in my future years that I will have the same attitude and outlook on life as he has. If I am ever to have children of my own, I would aspire to be as great of a father as he has been to me.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Throughout my life, I have been an avid actor and I love participating in any and all kinds of theater. I jump at every opportunity I get to perform in front of a crowd because there is no better feeling than getting that standing ovation after I’ve sung my heart out. Within my community, I’ve been a part of many shows including The Music Man, Shrek the Musical, Annie, and so much more. Musical theater is something that I am extremely passionate about and it will always be something I hold near and dear to my heart and my love for it will never dwindle.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

What would make me feel successful in my career would be to bring aide to any animal in need of help that could save generations of animals. I earnestly believe that I can contribute a lot to animal conservation and help save animals throughout the world. I would feel successful even if I helped save one animal or even informed one person on what humans could do to help toward animal conservation.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I have wanted to be a Veterinarian Technician for as long as I can remember and your grant would help me turn that dream into a reality. I will be attending PIMA Medical Institute in the fall of 2022, and I am looking forward to working in the field as soon as possible. I have saved up money ever since I was a child, so that I can ensure that I live out my dream of saving animals, but I am still far from my goal. With this grant you wouldn’t only be helping me but helping save all kinds of future generations of animals.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

The first thing I would bring would be a camera to document my journey and if something was ever to happen to me, someone could find the film and know what I went through. The second thing I would bring would be a desalination water filter so that I can turn any water around me into drinkable water no matter if it was salt water, germ infested water, or bug ridden water. The last thing I would bring would be a bow so that I would be able to hunt and have sustenance; I would make the arrows out of materials on the island.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

"nil mortalibus ardui est" - which translates to nothing is impossible for humankind.

