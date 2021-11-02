Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Keaton Heller

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.
To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.
Keaton John Heller
Reed Point High School
What are your plans after high school?
I plan to go to a trade school to earn an associates degree with a welding permit. I hope to start my own fabrication company after I complete my studies.
What is your favorite class in school & why?
Shop is my favorite class because I am a very hands-on person, and I love to work. I enjoy finishing the projects I start in shop class.
Who inspires you and why?
The people who inspire me the most would be my grandparents. They have been there for me when my parents could not be, teaching me to be a hard-working, loyal, honest, and humble young man.
What are some things you enjoy outside of school?
I enjoy fencing on my own, because I get to fix something with my hands and it gives me a sort of accomplishment when I am done that nothing else could give me.
What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?
Finishing projects that I would be tasked with completing.
If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?
I would spend it wisely, such as for paying for my student costs (i.e. food and books). This will help me pay for college which makes it easier to reach my goal of owning my own company one day.
If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?
A pot for water, a machete, and a fire starter. All of these are the most important objects for survival. They will allow me to obtain food, stay warm, and heat/sanitize my drinking water.
Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?
"Tomorrow is promised to no one." - Walter Payton