Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Keaton Heller

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I enjoy fencing on my own, because I get to fix something with my hands and it gives me a sort of accomplishment when I am done that nothing else could give me.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Finishing projects that I would be tasked with completing.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I would spend it wisely, such as for paying for my student costs (i.e. food and books). This will help me pay for college which makes it easier to reach my goal of owning my own company one day.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

A pot for water, a machete, and a fire starter. All of these are the most important objects for survival. They will allow me to obtain food, stay warm, and heat/sanitize my drinking water.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?