Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Madeline F. Thompson

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Madeline F. Thompson

Billings Senior High School

What are your plans after high school?

There was a slight miscommunication; I don’t have my pilot license yet, but I am about three months from gaining it. After I have gained it, I am going to get my Teaching Certification for Aviation, start teaching students, and will begin my journey towards working for ATC: Air Traffic Control. I don’t plan on going to college because it is an expense I can’t afford and don’t need it to complete my career goals. I believe that every day is a lesson in life and I am excited to learn in the workplace, on my own and in the sky.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

I love my art and music classes. I believe that art, in any format, is not only the highest form of expression but the greatest communication tool in human history. We connect ideas, express emotions and tell stories through art and music. They are the connectors of cultures. I am very proud to be a representative of this ideal. Not only does music demand dedication but also requires a sense of “group work”. We have a saying: one band - one sound, and it demands community effort. I love being independent yet so intertwined with my fellow peers.

Who inspires you and why?

My dad inspires me every day. He wasn’t the top of his graduating class, didn’t attend college, dealt with an absent father and his mother’s disability yet owns his own business. He has worked hard every single day of his life and has fought long and hard to give my sister and I a better future. He also is our plumber, electrician and owns/manages rental property. He built our deck in the backyard, taught me to drive and has been one of my biggest supporters. No matter how he feels, physically or mentally, he perseveres. I admire his tenacity, respect, morality and general demeanor. My dad is my hero and I wouldn’t be who I am without him.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I enjoy flying and learning about Montana history. I love history and Montana has one of the richest and most diverse history in the western states. Any chance I get, I’ll travel to a museum, state park or forest service station. I also enjoy working with children. I teach children of all ages how to swim and am going to work with my mother on art education. She owns a small studio downtown where she helps children with learning disabilities and will start art camps for the summer.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Being able to live a productive life. I don’t want to spend my years milling around and doing nothing. Of course I want to enjoy life, but I want to work with vigor and be self-sufficient.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I would put it mainly towards the rest of my flight education - purchasing material, paying for lessons, etc - and put it towards the beginnings of an apartment.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

A piano, a radio (assuming it works), and an undying pen. I love the piano; learning written music is enjoyable in itself but being alone would allow me to practice endlessly, write my own songs and be more in tune, pun intended, with myself. I live for radio stations. Talk shows, NPR, or even a music station would help me focus and keep me sane. Finally, I could draw till the end of time and an undying pen would be the secret to that dream.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

“Buy the ticket. Take the ride,” by Hunter S. Thompson

