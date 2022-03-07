Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Makayla Brooks

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Makayla Brooks

Billings West High School

What are your plans after high school?

My plans are to attend beauty school here in Billings. After I complete my hours, I want to specialize in wedding hair and make up. It feels so important to me that every woman feels beautiful on her big day.

What is your favorite class in school & why?

Painting class. I love coming up with creative concepts and paint motifs like the moon or fashion dresses. It also gives me a sense of calming and the colors are so fun to mix.

Who inspires you and why?

My favorite singer Lzzy Hale from Halestorm. With her female led rock band, she has taught me that anything is possible with your imagination.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I enjoy reading books. It's a great past time and lets me really visualize and seek inspiration for colors or for painting whether on a canvas or on a face.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

What would make me successful is being able to work on different people during my school time. I want to have as many different people to practice on. I want to work with a variety of skin tones and hair types.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I will use the grant to help me reach my goal by using it towards the cosmetology kit I need to work and practice.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

Lighter - to be able to start an S.O.S. fire in order to get help. Water purifier - Humans need water to survive. A Sarah J. Maas book - I need to be able to keep myself occupied and I would much like to read her writing over and over again.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

"You will not yield," Sarah J. Maas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0