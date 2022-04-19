Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Miles Torno

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Miles Torno

Billings Career Center

What are your plans after high school?

My plan is to move to Gillette, Wyoming two weeks after I graduate to attend Western Welding Academy. I plan to complete the six month program Professional Pipe Welding Course which will provide an educational foundation for my career as a pipe welder.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My favorite class in school is welding because it provides me access to gaining the knowledge and skills needed in a welding career. The professional welding equipment expanded my knowledge and interests. Mr. Audet and Mr. Wagner provided a learning environment where I can explore my skills and learn from trial and error. I learn from hands-on experience and taking this class motivates me to come to school and do well in all my classes.

Who inspires you and why?

My dad inspires me the most because over the years he has taught me the importance of a strong work ethic, how to deal with disappointments in life, and learning to adapt to when life just doesn’t go your way, which is often the case. He has been through many tough times including financial issues, and injury and throughout all of it he has kept his head up and has always done everything he can for his kids and shown me how to always fight for your family.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Outside of school I spend most of my time working and spending time with my girlfriend and family. I try to work as much as I can and that includes working two jobs until 8:30 most nights of the week. When I get a day off I prefer to spend my free time with my girlfriend and her family as I try to build a better relationship with them. On Sundays I attend a family dinner with my family where everyone is there and we just spend the night around and with each other.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

I would feel successful if I am happy with my job. However my main goal is to be able to provide for my family and give them not only the things they need but the things they want. I would also consider myself successful when I reach the point where I am financially free. I want to live a life in which I don’t have to constantly worry about just paying the bills. I want to stand out and be known as successful in the eyes of my family.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

If I were to win the $5,000 grant, I would use it to relieve some financial stress that comes with costs of moving to Gillette to attend school. Western Welding Academy does not offer housing, and I must rely on myself to pay for all living expenses. The $5,000 would help support me until I can become financially stable and contribute to the high tuition costs of my program.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

If I were stranded on a desert island I would bring a knife, a fishing pole, and a giant box of matches. I would use the knife to prepare food and gather resources for a shelter. Fishing would not only provide me a past time but I could gather food as fish is a good source of protein. Lastly, I would need a box of matches to create a fire to cook food and keep warm. As long as I am fishing, not hungry, and have somewhere to sleep, I can make it until I am rescued.

Do you have a personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

Something I constantly refer back to in my life are words by Adam Calhoun which “Failing is the best thing that ever happened in my life. You gotta lose to win.” I cherish my past mistakes and use them as a future lesson to better my life and the others around me. I believe that too many people forget the past and try to forget the mistakes they make but ultimately they will end up making the same or similar mistakes again.

