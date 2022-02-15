Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Parker Werholz

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Parker Werholz

Billings West High School

What are your plans after high school?

To start my apprenticeship at Mountain Electric of Billings. Taking this accelerated program will motivate me to finish my textbooks quickly and hopefully give me a good head start. After my apprenticeship, I would love to purchase some rental properties by investing in real estate.

What is your favorite class in school & why?

My favorite class is at the Career Center of Billings. Electrical 1-2 / electronics 1-2 has given me a great idea on what being an electrician is about. My favorite part is wiring the Career Center house along with my classmates.

Who inspires you and why?

Mr. Tolton, a teacher from Career Center electrical/electronic class is a big inspiration for me. He has many former students that are now Journeyman electricians. Mr. Tolton suggests great ideas for his students' careers and helps give them the best opportunities they can get.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

My main hobby is snowboarding on the weekends. I've only snowboarded for three years now, but I improve little by little every year. Also, I enjoy working part-time as a Scheels' associate and love the people I work with.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

I would feel successful as soon as I complete my journeyman test and finish my apprenticeship. Also the ability to do all of my work on my own and be trusted to work alone.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I would put the money towards the Northern Acceleration program and pay off my semester/book fees. Any extra money I have would go towards tools.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

A knife, a fishing net and a huge box of matches.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

Never give up.

