Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Sage Marie Blain

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Sage Marie Blain

Skyview High School / Career Center

What are your plans after high school?

To pursue my passion in the automotive field.

What is your favorite class in school & why?

Automotive or Welding. Welding is probably my favorite class because I will be able to use the information I learned in the automotive field.

Who inspires you and why?

My grandmother inspires me to be the greatest person I can be and to work hard and be successful.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I love going outdoors, working on vehicles and working hard at whatever I do.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Getting certified and have people come to me to work on their vehicles which would be complimentary.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I will use this money for tuition and tools for the automotive career path at Butte Highlands.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

I would bring food, water and my mindset for success. The food and water would keep me alive so I can push forward to success. I would need my mindset for success because it would push me to keep going and conquer the difficult things.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

Personally, I tell myself I can do anything I want to and I know I can make a great life for myself because I am a hard worker. I know that I will succeed and be amazing because my grandmother tells me so.

