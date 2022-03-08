Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Sarah Cochran

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Sarah Cochran

Billings West High School

What are your plans after high school?

I plan on going to the Salish Kootenai College for two years and studying tribal law and governance, and then transferring to the University of Montana for law school. But I am still trying to figure out if I should minor in music or something involving writing. Afterwards, I plan on becoming a lawyer and help Indigenous people.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

Music has always had a special place in my heart, so I would have to go with choir as well as government. I just started my college government class and I find it absolutely interesting since I'm going into law. Choir is just an accepting place to be, and I appreciate every one of my classmates, as well as my amazing teacher that I have known for three years.

Who inspires you and why?

I honestly have two people who have inspired me. My best friend since kindergarten and my grandma. They both are such kind people that who work hard no matter what life has thrown at them. Yes, they have had their bad days, but who doesn't? Big goals are what they are known for as well as their contagious smiles and warm hearts. Perseverance and integrity flowed through my grandma and flows through my friend.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I play guitar and hang out with my friends when we need to get away. I have a little dog who has my whole heart, who I come home to every single day and she makes me feel like nothing bad happened during the day. Movies have a huge place in my family's heart and if I could watch the Lion King or anything horror every day, I certainly would. A little bit of physical activity here and there of course.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

In order to make me feel successful, I would just want to know that I helped someone whether it may seem like a small issue. Although it may look like a small issue, it may be a huge one for that person. I strive to make people feel better about themselves and feel better throughout life and I hope that is what I do in the future.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I will probably save it for college funds so that I could have the opportunity to go to college without stress. If not that, I will save for transportation in order to see my family while attending school because my family is a huge part of my life.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

If I were stranded on an island, I would have to bring a knife of some sort so that I could use it to cut things to make a shelter, open or cut food, or maybe even use it to make markings. I would also bring a night solar powered flashlight in order for me to see at night of course and I know it may seem silly, but I would bring a picture of my mom and grandma because even though they are gone, they keep me alive.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

My mother always used to tell me "You don't know what you like until you try it." Although she always referred to that saying with food, but now that I am older, I have taken that saying to a whole other level. In life, I have to keep trying things and branch out because I never know If I am going to like the feeling. Life is too short to be too cautious and that is what I live by.

