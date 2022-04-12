Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Schelbe Jo

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Schelbe Jo

Billings West High

What are your plans after high school?

Attend MSU Billings.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My favorite class art. I like using my creative skills.

Who inspires you and why?

My mom. She is always there for me.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Working at Sam’s club.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Being able to help children.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I would put it to use for my college education.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

My dog Zoie, so I would have someone to cuddle with. Paper and pen so I could journal my every day events.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

If you can dream it, you can do it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0