Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Theodore Garza

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Theodore Amos Cordova Garza

Billings West High School

What are your plans after high school?

To get a job in the trades, save up money to move out of my family's apartment. To become an independent adult, then buy a house where I can have a family of my own someday.

What is your favorite class in school & why?

My construction class. It is hands on, and I have learned so much from that class than anything else in school it feels like. I know how to frame, drywall, and roof a house. And I've already earned my OSHA-IO certification card.

Who inspires you and why?

My culinary teacher Mrs. Gay. She is a high school teacher with a second job and she has health problems. She is a hard worker and kind to everyone of her students. She can be mean when she has to.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Brazilian ju-jitsu with my brother. Chilling at home in my room playing video games, listening to music and watching YouTube.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Being able to plumb a house by myself. Getting my plumber's license. One day buying a house and it needs to be fixed up a little. That I can do all that work by myself, and not having to pay extra money for someone else to do the work.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

To buy tools and equipment or more education, so I can excel in the plumbing industry or construction. I would like to become a jack of all trades.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

Spear, hammock and magnesium fire starter. The spear can be uses as a knife but also to get your food, like fish. The hammock to not sleep on the cold, hard ground. The magnesium fire starter to make fires to keep warm and cook my food.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

I don't have an inspirational saying.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0