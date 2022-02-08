Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Tobias Lettas

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Tobias Lettas

Huntley Project High School

What are your plans after high school?

I plan to obtain an apprenticeship to be an electrician.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My favorite class in school is shop class because it gives you a lot of useful skills that you can use in the workforce.

Who inspires you and why?

The people who inspire me are my parents and my teachers because they always push me to reach my full potential even when I sometimes don't see it.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I enjoy being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and hanging out with my friends.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Reaching my end goal of becoming a journeyman, and making good money so that I can support myself and be a productive member of society.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I will use the money to put towards the cost of my schooling needs for my apprenticeship.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

My dog for company, a hatchet, and a weather-proof tent.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

I don't have one.

