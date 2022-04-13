Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Tyler Harakal

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Tyler Harakal

Billings Career Center

What are your plans after high school?

Because of my internship opportunity with Build Montana, I hope to become a heavy equipment operator and earn my CDL certification, then someday manage my own construction company.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

Both my construction classes and my Build Montana internship. I get to be outside and work with my hands in both classes. Seeing the progress of the Career Center House gives me a feeling of accomplishment, and it's cool to see my skills improve when operating the heavy equipment.

Who inspires you and why?

My mom. She never gives up on me. And she's a very strong woman because she manages to remain sane when getting picked on as the only female in our household.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Mostly the outdoors. No matter the activity (fishing, ranching, etc.) I like to be able to see the sky, taking deep breaths in & out allowing me to let everything go, releasing all of my stress.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Seeing the building projects that I work on come together, then going home at the end of the day to all of the things I dreamed about having as a kid (a nice home, big pickup truck, being financially stable).

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

Paying for my CDL, then investing in the tools I need for working on a construction site.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

A pot so I can make the water safe to drink as well as cook my food in, a flare gun to call for help, and a machete for safety, hunting, and gathering.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

Keep it up! You can do it!

