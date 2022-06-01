Vandals spray paint Bighorn Mountains cave

Vandals have struck Tongue River Cave in Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains again.

The Bighorn National Forest issued a press release recently denouncing the damage after groups had worked to clean up earlier graffiti, which was then painted over.

Law enforcement is investigating. Anyone with information about the individuals that may have been involved should contact the Bighorn National Forest Sheridan office at 307-674-2600.

Tongue River Cave has long been enjoyed and sometimes abused by visitors over the years, according to the agency. Many Forest Service employees and volunteers have worked to clean up the popular area west of Dayton, Wyoming.

Most recently, beginning in 2018 through 2019, the Forest Service hosted 15 workdays, with nearly 70 individuals volunteering. More than 370 volunteer hours were spent removing trash from the cave and scrubbing graffiti (mostly outside and within the cave entry). Efforts were suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Caves are fascinating and rare resources that require special management. They support critical groundwater systems and unique biological communities. They also provide information about climate change, human history, paleontological resources, and minerals. The Forest Service manages caves and karst resources in keeping with the 1988 Federal Cave Resources Protection Act and in accordance with the multiple use mission of the agency.

For tips on how you can do your part to recreate responsibly visit National Speleological Society, https://caves.org/committee/education/, Leave No Trace https://lnt.org/, or Tread Lightly! at https://treadlightly.org/.

