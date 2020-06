× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRAFTON, N.D. — Authorities have identified the man who died when he was buried in a grain bin in northeastern North Dakota.

Thomas Shirek, 50, of Park River, was trying to break a crust that had developed in the bin when he became trapped Monday afternoon, according to Walsh County Sheriff Ron Jurgens.

Four fire departments responded to the call south of Adams. Shirek was pronounced dead at First Care Health Center in Park River.

