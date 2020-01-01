Officials have identified both the victim and the alleged shooter that killed one man Tuesday evening in an apartment in Big Timber.
The victim is Richard Allen Bowers, 44, of Big Timber. He died at the scene from a single gunshot wound, Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg said.
Just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday Bowers was allegedly shot by Big Timber man Kevin Walla, 42, at an apartment building at 413 W. 8th Ave., according to a press release.
Officers responded immediately and Walla was arrested at the apartment, Ronneberg said. He is charged with negligent homicide and is being held without bond.
There is no threat to public safety. Ronneberg declined to answer further questions or go into details surrounding the shooting, including who reported it, citing the ongoing investigation.
This is the first homicide in Sweet Grass County in 3 years. Big Timber hasn't seen a homicide since 2006.
A Reed Point-area man killed his wife and himself in 2016, following a dispute with neighbors and an investigation into drug activity, The Billings Gazette reported.
James Scott Dunakin, 59, shot his wife, Margaret Catherine Dunakin, 58, before shooting himself after a standoff with law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office was investigating Dunakin related to drugs found at a local school.
In 2006 a shooting in Big Timber killed a 29-year-old man who was shot in the chest. Jason Birdwell was shot inside an apartment and died later at a local hospital.