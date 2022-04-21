 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victims in Bridger casino fire identified

Two people found dead in a structure fire in Bridger on Wednesday have been identified.

John Ahles, 33, and Marla Murray, 71, were both residents of Bridger, according to a statement from Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan released Thursday.

Casino fire

Bridger police, Carbon County sheriff deputies and fire investigators are on the scene of a fire at Honest Tom's Casino Wednesday evening. Two people were found dead in the building.

A passerby reported smoke coming out of Honest Tom’s Saloon and Casino around 9:30 in the morning Wednesday, McQuillan told the Gazette. Bridger Police Chief Mike Buechler arrived at the scene soon after, but was not able to enter the building because of the heavy smoke.

Fire crews from Bridger, Fromberg and Belfry followed, and managed to enter the building. Inside, they found the bodies of Ahles and Murray, who were pronounced dead at the scene. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, McQuillan said. Murray was an employee at Honest Tom’s and Ahles was a customer.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, McQuillan said, and autopsies for the two victims are still pending. Although the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in the case, personnel with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are assisting. Arson is not suspected to be a factor at this time, McQuillan said, but the building was a total loss due to smoke damage throughout the casino. 

“We realize the people still have a lot of questions right now, we just need to be patient,” he said.

Ahles and Murray were the only two people in the building at the time of the fire, McQuillan said, and there were no other injuries reported.

