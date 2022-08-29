Video: See what was happening last week, through the lenses of Gazette photographers

Sports, wildlife, public gatherings and concerts. See what happened in eastern Montana last week.
A man is dead and five people were wounded after an apparent standoff at a home near Pryor on Tuesday.
Beginning in April, the Casper Star-Tribune set out on a road trip to ask Wyoming residents their opinions of Rep. Liz Cheney. Here's what some of them had to say.
Missoula County Republicans this spring undertook their own records request and found no substantial difference from the official tally.
A new acting chief assumed the role on Monday.
The employee's exclusion to work at in a health care setting is a new dimension in the staffing issues that have plagued the Montana State Hospital.
In a unanimous vote, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Thursday approved the purchase of 5,677 acres in the foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains, north of Ryegate. The deal now faces state Land Board approval.
Zinke, GOP nominee for the western Montana House seat, made statements to investigators "with the overall intent to mislead them,'' an IG report said.
Agriculture conservation programs popular among Montanans will see unprecedented new funding over the next 10 years, following the passage of the roughly $770 billion Inflation Reduction Act last week.
Your weekly statewide fishing report
The fire started roughly at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday near Westview and Whitaker Drive.
