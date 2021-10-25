Virtual meetings scheduled for Shoshone National Forest travel plan

The Shoshone National Forest will hold three virtual public meetings the week of Nov. 1 regarding its environmental assessment for Travel Management Planning.

“We understand that virtual meetings can be challenging for some people, which is why I have asked our district rangers to make time to speak with individuals and groups throughout the course of the current 30-day comment period,” said Forest Supervisor Lisa Timchak.

The virtual public meetings are set for:

• Clarks Fork, Greybull, and Wapiti Ranger districts - Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. Join by conference call line: 202-650-0123, access code - 593245029#

• Wind River Ranger District – Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. Join by conference call line: 202-650-0123, access code - 322688696#

• Washakie Ranger District – Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. Join by conference call line: 202-650-0123, access code - 401165192#

Online links for each meeting can be found at the Shoshone website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/shoshone/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD963800.

Details of the environmental assessment and all maps are located on the Shoshone National Forest website at https://go.usa.gov/xMfQu.

