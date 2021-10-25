 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual meetings scheduled for Shoshone National Forest travel plan

Virtual meetings scheduled for Shoshone National Forest travel plan

The Shoshone National Forest will hold three virtual public meetings the week of Nov. 1 regarding its environmental assessment for Travel Management Planning.

“We understand that virtual meetings can be challenging for some people, which is why I have asked our district rangers to make time to speak with individuals and groups throughout the course of the current 30-day comment period,” said Forest Supervisor Lisa Timchak.

The virtual public meetings are set for:

• Clarks Fork, Greybull, and Wapiti Ranger districts - Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. Join by conference call line: 202-650-0123, access code - 593245029#

• Wind River Ranger District – Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. Join by conference call line: 202-650-0123, access code - 322688696#

• Washakie Ranger District – Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. Join by conference call line: 202-650-0123, access code - 401165192#

Online links for each meeting can be found at the Shoshone website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/shoshone/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD963800.

Details of the environmental assessment and all maps are located on the Shoshone National Forest website at https://go.usa.gov/xMfQu

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Inaction on immigration: A bipartisan problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News