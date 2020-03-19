Virus halts popular Scandinavian festival in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — An annual four-day fair in North Dakota that bills itself as the largest Scandinavian festival in North America has been canceled six months ahead of time because of the coronavirus.

The Norsk Hostfest has taken place every September in Minot for 42 straight years. It attracts about 60,000 people and more than 100 vendors from around the world. One of the most popular events is the Lefse Master competition.

Organizers said in a letter to the Minot Daily News that the festival is unable to fully staff and execute sales efforts at this time.

Seven people have tested positive for the coronavirus so far in North Dakota, with evidence of community spread. The state has closed schools through this week and plan an announcement Thursday on whether to extend the shutdown.