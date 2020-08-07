Virus spikes take North Dakota tribes 'back to square one'

"It's really challenging to determine what to do," Yankton said. "Some businesses, we just really can't afford to shut down. People are going to feel that when it comes time to pay bills and the tribe as a whole will feel the impacts."

Yankton and leaders from other tribes have been taking other steps to slow the spread of the virus. Spirit Lake is believed to be the first municipality in the state to issue a mask mandate and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa followed suit. Other tribes have instituted quarantine and curfew orders.

At Spirit Lake, people who have tested positive are told that they and their household - no matter how large - must quarantine at home. The tribe has rented hotel rooms in nearby Devils Lake and at its casino for quarantine purposes, and is looking at other sites where people who have been exposed to the virus could stay for 14 days.

The tribes have also ramped up testing. Recent mass COVID-19 screenings at Spirit Lake and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation each drew nearly 1,000 people. Spirit Lake has enlisted help from nearby universities for contact tracing to ease the pressure on tribal health services, Yankton said.