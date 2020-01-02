Two visitors have been cited for walking on Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park over the weekend.
Two people were caught on the park's live stream footage of Old Faithful, and reported by witnesses, trespassing on the Old Faithful geyser on Friday, Dec. 27.
Rangers cited the visitors, said Linda Veress a spokesperson with Yellowstone National Park. Veress did not specify where the visitors were from.
Old Faithful erupted at 1:07 p.m. on Friday, just about 30 minutes after the two visitors were seen walking near the mouth of the geyser.
The citation could result in a fine up to $5,000, jail time up to 6 months, probation or a ban from the park.
"In addition to being illegal, visitors can get hurt and damage thermal features," Veress said, in an email.
Friday's incident follows a severe injury earlier this year when a man fell into thermal water near Old Faithful.
In September a 48-year-old man trespassed on the Geyser and fell near the cone of Old Faithful. The man suffered severe burns to most of his body. Rangers found that the man was drinking at the time.
The park hasn't seen a fatality from people trespassing on thermal areas since 2016 when a man wandered off a boardwalk near Norris Geyser Basin and fell into an acidic hot spring. The man's remains were never found, presumed to be dissolved.
At least 22 people are known to have died from hot spring-related injuries in and around Yellowstone since 1890, according to the park.