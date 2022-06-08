 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical

Visits to Yellowstone drop over wet Memorial Day weekend

School tour

A St. Stephens Indian School group takes a ranger-led hike in the Mammoth Terraces in early May. The school is located in Saint Stephens, Wyoming.

 Jacob W. Frank, NPS

Entries to Yellowstone National Park over the Memorial Day weekend were down 34% compared to the same weekend in 2021, the National Park Service reported on Wednesday.

Looking at Friday, May 27, through Monday, May 30, vehicles entering the park were down at every park gate on each day. The biggest drop was a 91% decline at the East Entrance between Cody, Wyoming, and Yellowstone Lake on Monday.

Cool, wet weather, with snow at high elevations, may have stifled some travelers’ plans. Yellowstone had more than 79,000 visitors in April, up from 2021. Entry statistics from May have not yet been posted.

