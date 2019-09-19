PRYOR — Chief Plenty Coups State Park invites people to connect with nature through service during the park’s noxious weed education and weed pull from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, in honor of National Public Lands Day.
The morning will start with a presentation about the effects of noxious weeds on the local ecology and identification of problem areas in the park with a Big Horn County extension agent. Following the presentation, volunteers will complete a weed pull in the park.
Volunteers should wear weather-appropriate clothing and closed-toe shoes, and bring gardening/work gloves if able, as well as sunscreen and water. Tools and gloves will be available. All volunteers will be treated to coffee, tea, and snacks, according to a press release from the park.
Prior to the event, interested individuals should contact Kate Yeater at 406-252-1289 or kate.yeater@mt.gov, or go to the park’s visitor center.