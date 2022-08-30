Volunteers needed for fence modification to aid pronghorns

The Absaroka Fence Initiative will partner with the community at Y U Bench, southeast of Cody, Wyoming, on Saturday, Sept. 17, to celebrate National Public Lands Day.

This fence modification project, located on public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management, will benefit the Carter Mountain pronghorn herd.

Volunteers will replace the low barbed-wire strand of a fence with a higher smooth wire, allowing pronghorn to cross safely under the fence. The general fence condition will also be improved for livestock.

“Thousands of pronghorn use the Y U Bench area and need to cross this fenceline,” said AFI project manager Destin Harrell, wildlife biologist with the BLM Cody Field Office. “The smooth wire will reduce the barrier and the cuts pronghorn get when attempting to go under a low barbed wire fence.”

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the junction of U.S. Highway 14 and Oregon Basin Road (County Road 3JU), approximately 8 miles east of Cody. Wear good work shoes or boots, long sleeves, work gloves and eye protection. Bring a water bottle, lunch and your favorite fencing tools. If you do not have fencing tools, there will be some available.

This is an easy project, suitable for the whole family. All participants will receive a National Public Lands Day T-shirt and AFI hat.

Prior to the workday, AFI will host an informational session on Sept. 8, 5-8 p.m., at Sunlight Sports in Cody. Members will be on hand to discuss AFI and the Y U Bench workday.

AFI is made up of landowners, community members, non-governmental organizations and local government agencies in Park County. Collaborators target where fencing can be improved to have the greatest impact on wildlife migration while still functioning to effectively manage livestock.

National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. Held annually since 1994, this celebration brings out thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country.

For more information, visit absarokafenceinitiative.org, follow @absarokafenceinitiative on Facebook or email absarokafenceinitative@gmail.com.