Volunteers sought for elk management advisory group

As elk populations continue to be a concern across the state, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking volunteers for a citizens advisory group to address the future of elk management.

The 12-member group will be tasked with developing new recommendations to help build relationships between hunters and landowners.

FWP is seeking people representing a variety of interests to find innovative solutions for management issues including: populations that are over objective; new disease concerns; lack of access on private land; over-crowding on public land; and increased participation in outdoor activities.

Members must be willing to hear other perspectives and be open to new ideas from landowners and hunters alike. Applicants representing larger interests must be empowered to speak for their group or organization.

Meetings will be virtual. A facilitator will work with the group to maintain objectivity, productivity, and to guide the development process.

Interested individuals must be able to participate in up to 10 half-day meetings through July 2022. Meetings will be held during the day and evenings, depending upon the availability of the group. If improved technology is needed for an individual to participate, they may travel to one of FWP’s offices and use the equipment there. Mileage and lodging (if necessary) costs associated with travel to and from an FWP office will be reimbursed by FWP.

The first meeting is scheduled for the afternoon of March 22. The group’s recommendations will be presented to the FWP director for review and consideration by July 31.

Applications are available online at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/elk-management-citizen-advisory-group. The application deadline is Feb. 15. Appointments to the advisory group will be made within two weeks of the application deadline.

For more information contact: Deb O’Neill, special projects director, at doneill@mt.gov or 406-444-3755, or Ron Howell, legislative liaison, atrhowell@mt.gov or 406-444-4040.

