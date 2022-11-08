Vote counting delays offer few results late Tuesday for Eastern Montana

By 11:30 p.m. Tuesday there still were no voting results reported for Yellowstone County, after delays in the county election office.
Those delays left the state senate and house races centered in Yellowstone County so far undecided.
In other Eastern Montana races, a showing of comfortable leads for most candidates in those state senate and house races that were contested. Here are Tuesday night's initial results:
Senate District 22
Daniel Zolnikov (R) 0 votes
Terry Dennis (D) 0 votes
SD22 encompasses most of the Billings Heights. Zolnikov is a former four-term member of the state House who termed out in 2019. Dennis is a retired physician who was previously a candidate in House District 44.
Senate District 24
Elijah Tidswell (R) 0 votes
Kathy Kelker (D) 0 votes
This north Billings district has favored Democrats since its creation in 2014. For the previous eight years, Kelker has represented House District 47, which is half the SD 24. Incumbent Senators Mary McNally is termed out. Tidswell, 18, is a newcomer to politics.
House District 30
James Bergstrom (R) 2,431 votes
Wendy Palmer (D) 578 votes
This central Montana district includes Buffalo and Raynesford.
House District 31
Arlie Gordon (R) 1,089 votes
Frank Smith (D) 1,279 votes
This district includes Fort Peck, Frazer, Wolf Point and Poplar. Anchoring the region is the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Reservation.
House District 33
Casey Knudsen (R) 2,906 votes
Jordan Ophus (D) 874 votes
This district covers the areas around Malta and Havre.
House District 38
Greg Kmetz (R) 0 votes
Steve Muggli (D) 0 votes
The district, which includes Miles City, is currently represented by Ken Holmlund, who is termed out.
House District 41
Paul Green (R) 1,149 votes
Rynalea Whiteman Pena (D) 721 votes
This district stretches from Lame Deer to Busby and the outskirts of Hardin, and includes the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Reservations.
House District 42
Virginia McDonald (R) 759 votes
Sharon Stewart Peregoy (D) 867 votes
This district includes Hardin, Crow Agency, Lodge Grass and Pryor. Anchoring the region is the Crow Reservation.
House District 44
Larry Brewster (R) 0 votes
Melissa Smith (D) 0 votes
Brewster was first elected to the west Billings Heights district in 2020. A first-time candidate, Smith is a self-employed website developer and marketing professional.
House District 46
Bill Mercer (R) 0 votes
Tim Warburton (D) 0 votes
Mercier, a former U.S. attorney for Montana, is the district’s twice-elected incumbent. A social worker at Riverstone Hospice, Warburton is a first-time legislative candidate who ran for Billings City Council Ward 4 in 2021.
House District 47
Thomas J. Madigan (R) 0 votes
Denise Baum (D) 0 votes
Both candidates in this race, which covers areas of north Billings, have law enforcement experience. Baum is a veteran Billings Police detective and Madigan is a former member of the Wheatland County sheriff’s posse.
House District 48
Jodee Etchart (R) 0 votes
Jennifer Merecki (D) 0 votes
Merecki and Etchart are both newcomers running to replace Jessica Karjala, who termed out, in this north Billings district. Merecki a healthcare professional, was previously a legislative candidate in Billings Heights. Etchart, a physician assistant, is a first-time legislative candidate.
House District 49
Jeff Wylie (R) 0 votes
Emma Kerr-Carpenter (D) 0 votes
This is a third run for Kerr-Carpenter, a retail sales associate who was first elected to this central Billings district in in 2018. Wylie is a newcomer.
House District 50
Mallerie C. Stromswold (R) 0 votes
James Reavis (D) 0 votes
Stromswold, made a name for herself in 2020 by winning the south central Billings district as an 18-year-old recent high school graduate. Reavis is a public defender for the State of Montana. This is his first legislative candidacy.
House District 51
Mike Yakawich (R) 0 votes
Carole Boerner (D) 0 votes
Since its creation in 2014, this Southside Billings district has been twice decided by fewer than 20 votes. Yellowstone County commissioners appointed Yakawich to serve out Frank Fleming’s term after Fleming died earlier this year. Boerner is a retired captain of the U.S. Public Health Service. This is Boerner’s first candidacy for public office.
House District 52
Sherry Essmann (R) 0 votes
Jenna Martin (D) 0 votes
The seat in this south central Billings district was left vacant when the 2020 winner Jimmy Patelis stepped down in June 2021 to accept the position on the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole. Yellowstone County Commissioners appointed Essmann, a retired credit union executive, to fill the seat. Martin, a writer and photographer, is making her first run at public office. Essmann is the spouse of former Republican legislator and the long-time party leader Jeff Essmann.
House District 57
Fiona B. Nave (R) 3,424
Thomas E. Flanagan (D) 1,258
This district covers Stillwater County.
House District 58
Brad Barker (R) 0 votes
Judith Gregory (D) 0 votes
This district includes Red Lodge and is currently represented by Republican Seth Berglee, who has termed out