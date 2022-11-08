Vote counting delays offer few results late Tuesday for Eastern Montana

By 11:30 p.m. Tuesday there still were no voting results reported for Yellowstone County, after delays in the county election office.

Those delays left the state senate and house races centered in Yellowstone County so far undecided.

In other Eastern Montana races, a showing of comfortable leads for most candidates in those state senate and house races that were contested. Here are Tuesday night's initial results:

Senate District 22

Daniel Zolnikov (R) 0 votes

Terry Dennis (D) 0 votes

SD22 encompasses most of the Billings Heights. Zolnikov is a former four-term member of the state House who termed out in 2019. Dennis is a retired physician who was previously a candidate in House District 44.

Senate District 24

Elijah Tidswell (R) 0 votes

Kathy Kelker (D) 0 votes

This north Billings district has favored Democrats since its creation in 2014. For the previous eight years, Kelker has represented House District 47, which is half the SD 24. Incumbent Senators Mary McNally is termed out. Tidswell, 18, is a newcomer to politics.

House District 30

James Bergstrom (R) 2,431 votes

Wendy Palmer (D) 578 votes

This central Montana district includes Buffalo and Raynesford.

House District 31

Arlie Gordon (R) 1,089 votes

Frank Smith (D) 1,279 votes

This district includes Fort Peck, Frazer, Wolf Point and Poplar. Anchoring the region is the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Reservation.

House District 33

Casey Knudsen (R) 2,906 votes

Jordan Ophus (D) 874 votes

This district covers the areas around Malta and Havre.

House District 38

Greg Kmetz (R) 0 votes

Steve Muggli (D) 0 votes

The district, which includes Miles City, is currently represented by Ken Holmlund, who is termed out.

House District 41

Paul Green (R) 1,149 votes

Rynalea Whiteman Pena (D) 721 votes

This district stretches from Lame Deer to Busby and the outskirts of Hardin, and includes the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Reservations.

House District 42

Virginia McDonald (R) 759 votes

Sharon Stewart Peregoy (D) 867 votes

This district includes Hardin, Crow Agency, Lodge Grass and Pryor. Anchoring the region is the Crow Reservation.

House District 44

Larry Brewster (R) 0 votes

Melissa Smith (D) 0 votes

Brewster was first elected to the west Billings Heights district in 2020. A first-time candidate, Smith is a self-employed website developer and marketing professional.

House District 46

Bill Mercer (R) 0 votes

Tim Warburton (D) 0 votes

Mercier, a former U.S. attorney for Montana, is the district’s twice-elected incumbent. A social worker at Riverstone Hospice, Warburton is a first-time legislative candidate who ran for Billings City Council Ward 4 in 2021.

House District 47

Thomas J. Madigan (R) 0 votes

Denise Baum (D) 0 votes

Both candidates in this race, which covers areas of north Billings, have law enforcement experience. Baum is a veteran Billings Police detective and Madigan is a former member of the Wheatland County sheriff’s posse.

House District 48

Jodee Etchart (R) 0 votes

Jennifer Merecki (D) 0 votes

Merecki and Etchart are both newcomers running to replace Jessica Karjala, who termed out, in this north Billings district. Merecki a healthcare professional, was previously a legislative candidate in Billings Heights. Etchart, a physician assistant, is a first-time legislative candidate.

House District 49

Jeff Wylie (R) 0 votes

Emma Kerr-Carpenter (D) 0 votes

This is a third run for Kerr-Carpenter, a retail sales associate who was first elected to this central Billings district in in 2018. Wylie is a newcomer.

House District 50

Mallerie C. Stromswold (R) 0 votes

James Reavis (D) 0 votes

Stromswold, made a name for herself in 2020 by winning the south central Billings district as an 18-year-old recent high school graduate. Reavis is a public defender for the State of Montana. This is his first legislative candidacy.

House District 51

Mike Yakawich (R) 0 votes

Carole Boerner (D) 0 votes

Since its creation in 2014, this Southside Billings district has been twice decided by fewer than 20 votes. Yellowstone County commissioners appointed Yakawich to serve out Frank Fleming’s term after Fleming died earlier this year. Boerner is a retired captain of the U.S. Public Health Service. This is Boerner’s first candidacy for public office.

House District 52

Sherry Essmann (R) 0 votes

Jenna Martin (D) 0 votes

The seat in this south central Billings district was left vacant when the 2020 winner Jimmy Patelis stepped down in June 2021 to accept the position on the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole. Yellowstone County Commissioners appointed Essmann, a retired credit union executive, to fill the seat. Martin, a writer and photographer, is making her first run at public office. Essmann is the spouse of former Republican legislator and the long-time party leader Jeff Essmann.

House District 57

Fiona B. Nave (R) 3,424

Thomas E. Flanagan (D) 1,258

This district covers Stillwater County.

House District 58

Brad Barker (R) 0 votes

Judith Gregory (D) 0 votes

This district includes Red Lodge and is currently represented by Republican Seth Berglee, who has termed out