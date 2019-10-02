Three talks are on tap at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming, this month, including one by Craig Johnson, author of the Walt Longmire mystery series.
Center of the West Fellow Saara Kekki will presents a lecture on "Life at Heart Mountain: Networks and Power at a Japanese American Incarceration Camp" on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 12:15 p.m.
After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1942, the United States incarcerated (interned) 120,000 people of Japanese descent, two thirds of whom were U.S. citizens. Incarceration remains a controversial subject in the Japanese American community, and while much has been written about the era, it is an unknown topic to much of the general public. In this talk, Kekki discusses using historical “big data” to study the networks of inmates at Heart Mountain.
Kekki received her PhD in North American Studies from the University of Helsinki in 2019. In addition to Japanese American incarceration, her research interests lie in the history of immigration and migration.
New York Times bestselling author Craig Johnson discusses his latest Walt Longmire mystery novel, "Land of Wolves" and signs copies afterward on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m.
"Land of Wolves" is the 15th and latest novel in his acclaimed and award-winning Longmire mystery series, chronicling the life and work of a small-town Wyoming sheriff. The talk is followed by a book signing; books are available for purchase in the Center Store.
With more than 3 million Walt Longmire books sold so far, Johnson is one of the most popular and prolific mystery writers of today. As with the other books in the Longmire series, readers are once again drawn in to the rugged and colorful world of Wyoming’s glorious landscape. The series was also the inspiration for Longmire, the hit Netflix TV show.
Then on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 12:15 p.m., Center of the West Fellow Rani-Henrik Andersson will present a lecture on "Indigenous Traditional Ecological Knowledge and Protected Spaces of Nature."
For generations the worldviews of Indigenous peoples have been pushed aside in discourses of nature preservation and conservation. Despite ongoing problems, during the past decade there have been efforts to develop more inclusive policies and practices through collaboration between Indigenous peoples and non-native administrators. Andersson will briefly introduce the theoretical background and present examples of various forms of collaboration between indigenous people and parks services in Northern Europe and North America.
Andersson served as the interim McDonnell Douglas Chair, Professor of American Studies at the University of Helsinki Finland between 2014 and 2016. He is now senior lecturer of North American Studies and the author or editor of nine books.