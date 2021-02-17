Wanted Billings man, Willie Redd, arrested by U.S. Marshals

U.S. Marshals arrested a Billings man Wednesday at a motel in the southwestern part of the city.

Willie Redd, 35, was wanted on violation of his supervised release, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Authorities found Redd at a Motel 6 on Midland Road, and members of the Montana Violent Offender Task Force arrested him in a room where he was staying.

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung said investigators discovered shortly after the warrant was issued for Redd that he was still in Billings. A federal warrant for Redd’s arrest was issued Feb. 5.

Prior to the arrest, Redd was out of custody on federal supervision after a conviction for possessing a firearm as a felon in 2014. The U.S. Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force issued a warrant for Redd's arrest in April 2020. He had again broken the terms of his supervised release, according to court documents, by failing to attend drug tests, drinking alcohol and other violations, and was subsequently apprehended.

The task force that conducted the investigation and made the arrest Wednesday is a collection of 25 state, local and federal partners, with the aim of arresting those with state and federal warrants who have a history of violent offenses.

