Warm Springs Ponds survey yields varied opinions

BUTTE — One theme swam through the Warm Springs Ponds survey responses like a brown trout finning up a narrow tributary.
Everyone wants better fishing.
Beyond that consensus, opinions varied about the future of the settling ponds. The network of three ponds has entrapped about 19 million cubic yards of contaminated sediments and mining wastes since being built in the early 20th century to try to protect the Clark Fork River from additional metals pollution.
Some observers worry that the dams that created the ponds could fail, sending contaminants downstream in the Clark Fork, thereby ravaging the years and millions spent on remediation efforts to date.
In March, students and supervising faculty at the University of Montana Western launched an online survey designed to probe public perceptions about and public use of the Warm Springs Ponds. The research was bolstered by student observations at the ponds and by interviews with stakeholders.
One key goal was to gather information that could help inform what sort of Superfund remedy is ultimately adopted by the EPA for the ponds, which are owned by the Atlantic Richfield Co.
Earlier this month, Arica Crootof, an assistant professor of environmental sustainability, and three of 27 students involved in the research project shared survey results in a Zoom presentation to an audience that included fisheries biologists, an EPA remedial project manager, a restoration manager for a non-profit and others.
“We are all here because we know that heavy metal contamination is an ongoing issue in the upper Clark Fork River system and the Warm Springs Ponds play an integral role…as part of the treatment, working to settle out heavy metals from Silver Bow Creek before it enters the upper Clark Fork,” Crootof said during the presentation.
The online survey lured 348 participants. Some did not answer every question.
Some 82% of respondents shared that their impression of the Warm Springs Ponds was favorable. Of that, 32% indicated their general impression was very favorable.
The upbeat impression seemed tied primarily to recreational opportunities, including wildlife viewing, boating, fishing, hiking, hunting, photography and bird watching.
Only 12% reported unfavorable impressions. These were linked, in part, to concerns about water quality and pollution from historic mining and smelting activities upstream in Butte and Anaconda.
About 49% of respondents indicated they were very concerned about the bioaccumulation of metals in wildlife; 43% reported being very concerned about eating meat from ducks visiting the ponds; 27 percent noted being very concerned about the human health effects of heavy metals contamination.
One research participant made it clear they do not want a Superfund remedy to dramatically alter the ponds: “Yes, I believe my wife and I would be the first to lay down in front of the bulldozers if it came to that in the future.”
The EPA has said it is not yet ready to identify a potential remedy for the ponds network.
Some research participants looked askance at the whole survey effort.
One observed, “The questions in this survey are surprising — you make it sound like a recreation area when it is a place to be avoided.”
Another observed, “Knock off the phony claim that any of this is ‘cleaned up.’ It’s not – it’s covered up. One good earthquake or a serious winter ice event and the Warm Springs Ponds earthen dams can and may fail…This is a dangerous site, with ancient ‘dams,’ and should be removed completely.”
Still another participant saw darker forces at play: “This is another one of those Socialist Liberal questions that continues to degrade and ruin our country.”
Roughly 97% of survey participants were from Montana, including about 31% from Butte and 28% from Anaconda. Onsite observations of out-of-state license plates showed that 35% of vehicles were from California, 25% from Minnesota, 20% from Texas and the rest from a scattering of other states.
The students involved in the Zoom presentation were Abagale Croninger, Connahr Lalley and Catelyn Stone.
Crootof said two of her classes have been involved in the research at the upper Clark: Sustainable Natural Resources Management and Human Dimensions of Global Change.
The classes have focused on research design, literature review, survey design and data collection, she said.
The survey project engaged undergraduate students in a hands-on research experience, she said, “which was found to overwhelmingly increase student understanding of the research process, increase confidence in conducting research and increase awareness of graduate school.”
Meanwhile, the survey results themselves make it clear that some people have strong feelings about the Warm Springs Ponds. Some see them as a recreational boon and others as a catastrophe waiting to happen.