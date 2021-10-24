Warm Springs Ponds survey yields varied opinions

“We are all here because we know that heavy metal contamination is an ongoing issue in the upper Clark Fork River system and the Warm Springs Ponds play an integral role…as part of the treatment, working to settle out heavy metals from Silver Bow Creek before it enters the upper Clark Fork,” Crootof said during the presentation.

The online survey lured 348 participants. Some did not answer every question.

Some 82% of respondents shared that their impression of the Warm Springs Ponds was favorable. Of that, 32% indicated their general impression was very favorable.

The upbeat impression seemed tied primarily to recreational opportunities, including wildlife viewing, boating, fishing, hiking, hunting, photography and bird watching.

Only 12% reported unfavorable impressions. These were linked, in part, to concerns about water quality and pollution from historic mining and smelting activities upstream in Butte and Anaconda.

About 49% of respondents indicated they were very concerned about the bioaccumulation of metals in wildlife; 43% reported being very concerned about eating meat from ducks visiting the ponds; 27 percent noted being very concerned about the human health effects of heavy metals contamination.