Warriors on ice: Bozeman program takes veterans fishing as move to reintegration

“We’re trying to guide them to a thriving, resilient life,” said Gilman, a Butte native.

Ice, ice

Six years ago the group expanded its work into winter with its Ice Fishing Experience, known as Ice FX.

“It’s nice to be out and keep going, rather than wait for the thaw to hit,” said Jesse LeNeve, a Helena native and fishing operations manager for WQW.

From a base camp of cabins at Sleeping Buffalo Hot Springs & Resort, located 17 miles east of Malta, six participants accompanied by three WQW staff and five volunteers spent three days fishing adjacent Nelson Reservoir.

On the lake, two trailers rented out by the resort were set up for the anglers to shelter from the wind and cold, or to eat a hot lunch of potato-bacon-cheddar soup. ATVs allowed the men to haul out tip-ups, live minnows and ice augers while also speeding around to check the holes when a fish struck.

“They cater to your needs,” Wallace said. “They go above and beyond to make you feel at home and at ease.”