One man died in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning near Jordan, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The man has been identified as Andre Fenske, 48, from Washington, said Garfield County coroner and sheriff Clay Lemmers. Lemmers did not know Fenske's hometown. Fenske died of blunt force trauma.
Around 10:30 a.m. Fenske was driving eastbound on Montana Highway 200 when his car drifted off the road to the right between mile marker 243 and 244, according to an MHP narrative of the crash.
The car overturned and rolled along the ditch to the right of the road. The man was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead on scene.
This marks the seventh fatal accident on Montana roads in just five days.
On Friday three men died in Big Horn County after their car rolled off the right side of the road and landed top-down in three feet of water. They were found on Saturday by a family member searching for the missing men.
Another man died in Missoula on the same day in a single-vehicle crash when his car drifted off the road, crashed into a ditch and then into a storage unit, a parked trailer and a pickup before the car stopped. The man died on scene.
Also near Missoula, a 9-year-old boy was killed Sunday in Hamilton after being hit by a pickup while the boy was riding a scooter. A man has been charged with negligent homicide for hitting the boy.
And a Helena man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in East Helena on Sunday night. He died in a local hospital.
June was marked as the deadliest month on Montana roadways in a decade, according to MDT. Twenty-two people died in June, and 10 people have died since July 1.
A total of 82 people have died on Montana roadways since the start of the year.