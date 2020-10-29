Washington state regulators sink Colstrip sale

There were concerns about Puget agreeing to buy power at above market price from NorthWestern and Talen after the sale. Also, staff investigators questioned Puget selling part of its stake in the Colstrip transmission line. They advised Puget to keep its transmission line ownership and put it to use importing Montana renewable energy. They also advised Puget to use its interest in Unit 4 to get the power plant retired.

Montana wasn’t without pushback to the sale. The Montana Environmental Information Center, which had intervened in NorthWestern’s case before the PSC, had been cautioning that the risks to customers in owning more of a 36-year-old power plant were too high.

“MEIC is pleased to see NorthWestern withdraw its proposal to buy a larger share of the Colstrip coal-fired power plant. This is great news for Montana consumers who would have been saddled with the costs, risks, and environmental harm posed by this expensive and aging coal plant,” said Anne Hedges, MEIC deputy director.

In recent Montana PSC listening sessions about the sale, the public response had been overwhelmingly against NorthWestern buying more of Colstrip.