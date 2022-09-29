 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterfowl hunting season opens Saturday, Oct. 1

Ready for waterfowl

Waterfowl season opens in Montana on Saturday, Oct. 1.

 CASEY PAGE

Hunting for ducks, coots and geese opens Saturday, Oct. 1.

Here are a few reminders:

• The aggregate daily bag for dark geese in the Pacific Flyway has increased from four to five. Dark geese include Canada geese, cackling geese and white-fronted geese (any geese other than snow, blue and Ross’s geese).

• The Central Flyway is divided into two “zones” in order to increase opportunity. The two zones have different season dates. Zone 2, includes Big Horn, Carbon, Custer, Prairie, Rosebud, Treasure and Yellowstone counties and has a split season. To view the season dates, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/regulations/migratory-bird or review the migratory bird regulations. Zone 1 includes all other counties in the Central Flyway portion of Montana.

Pheasant season opens Oct. 8. Hunting seasons for fall turkey, mountain grouse, sharp-tailed grouse and partridge are already open. For more information, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/regulations/upland-game-bird or review the upland game bird regulations, which include regulations for turkey.

The general rifle season for antelope opens Oct. 8. General rifle seasons for deer and elk open Oct. 22; the two-day youth deer hunt is Oct. 20 and 21.

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/by-species.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

