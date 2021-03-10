'We have to do better, so we're going to do better:' DOI begins latest outreach into Indian Country

Initial consultations between the U.S. Department of the Interior and the country’s tribal nations began Monday with a teleconference that included several leaders from Montana’s Indian Country.
The conference marks an effort on the part of the Biden administration to bolster the relationship between Indigenous people and the federal agencies tasked with serving them.
“The skepticism in Indian Country related to federal actions is well earned over a long time, and the only way that we’re going to improve upon that is by showing our work, and by doing the hard work that it takes. And that starts by listening first,” said Bryan Newland, who was recently appointed principal deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
President Joe Biden issued a memorandum during his first week in office that reiterated the obligation for every executive department to regularly engage with tribal officials. Monday’s meeting was the first of four sessions to be held throughout the week, each one focusing on a region containing the nation’s 574 federally recognized tribes.
The department held its consultation meeting while it still awaits the confirmation of its secretary. The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources voted March 4 to advance Rep. Deb Haaland’s nomination, the final step before the entire Senate votes on who could be the first Indigenous person to head a presidential Cabinet position. Newland said he has yet to be in contact with Haaland, an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna who was elected to the House of Representatives in November 2018.
Montana Sen. Steve Daines joined Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis in putting a procedural halt to Haaland’s nomination Tuesday. Lee Montana Newspapers reported that Daines and Lummis, who were among the nine Republicans on the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources to vote against Haaland last week, both said Haaland’s leadership would threaten the fossil fuel industry in their state.
“With all due respect to Sen. Daines, his issue is an energy issue. He’s been real supportive on Native issues and a good friend of the Tribe, but I believe with Deb Haaland’s nomination, she would best represent the tribes and Native issues,” said Frank White Clay, chairman of the Crow Tribe.
The Department of Interior includes the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Reclamation, all of which are heavily involved in the management of Indian Country. It is one of the largest land managers of the more than 635 million acres of the United States that fall under the responsibility of the federal government.
The cancellation of the permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline followed multiple lawsuits filed by tribes such as the Sioux and Assiniboine at Fort Peck. Although the planned route of the pipeline did not pass through the tribes’ reservation, it did cross the Missouri River, which supplies the tribes’ drinking water. Just like the nomination of Haaland, multiple tribal governments supported the halt of the pipeline’s construction.
Newland, who previously served as the chief tribal judge and president of the Bay Mills Indian Community in Michigan, said deference to tribal sovereignty in matters of leasing land for energy development can be expected from the administration in the future. In 2017, the Interior Department canceled the last of its oil and gas leases within the Badger-Two Medicine area of the Lewis and Clark National Forest, with some of its 130,000 acres considered sacred by the Blackfeet Tribe. The decision spurred both lawsuits seeking drilling access and legislation to ensure the region’s protection.
“The department is undertaking a review of this issue generally across the board. When it comes to Indian Country and tribal lands, we have fairly recent reforms to leasing in Indian Country within the last 10 years, and the laws that govern those regulations.
“The bigger piece is that we want to make sure that, as we’re transitioning the economy into renewable energy resources to address climate change, tribes are … not left out of that developing economy the way that tribes have often been left out of developing sectors of our economy in the past,” said Newland.
The department announced that nearly $285,000 would be allocated to the Crow Tribe as part of a multi-million dollar effort to help areas throughout the country recover and stabilize from the drop in the value of coal. Newland said one priority for the Department of the Interior will be ensuring that tribes like the Crow that have depended on fossil fuels have the “infrastructure, policy and legal resources and access to investment that it takes to develop renewable energy."
Within the context of what the White House has called the “four converging crises of our time” — climate change, racial inequality, economic disparity and the outbreak of COVID-19 — have all had a disproportionate impact on Indigenous tribes and nations. Twelve of those tribal nations are in Montana, where the state’s Department of Public Health and Human Services reported that the virus has a mortality rate among Indigenous residents 11 times that of white people.
COVID-19 is one among several health crises for those who make up Indian Country in the state. Despite efforts on the part of tribal, state and federal authorities, the Gazette previously reported that Indigenous people still make up 25% of Montana’s missing persons’ cases. Only 6.7% of the state’s entire population is American Indian.
Neighboring the Crow Tribe are the Northern Cheyenne, who have taken their grief and concerns over many unresolved deaths on the reservation to the BIA. The tribe, along with Montana’s Congressional delegation, have called on the bureau to resolve a chronic lack of law enforcement on the Northern Cheyenne’s 444,157 acres.
The BIA, tasked with providing the police force for the reservation, has faced a legal complaint from the tribe. Several officials have called the reservation a “lawless land,” and the bureau has only maintained about a third of the 19 police officer positions that it has allotted to the tribe for the past several years.
Deaths on the reservation during the past year that still have yet to be solved include 19-year-old Kymani Littlebird, Lonnie Flatness, a 65-year-old Marine Corps veteran found dead in his home in Lame Deer and Christie Woodenthigh, who was struck by a car and killed in the Muddy Cluster area on the reservation.
“The short answer is ... we have to do better, so we’re going to do better,” said Newland, who previously spent three years as a counselor and policy adviser for the BIA.