'We have to do better, so we're going to do better:' DOI begins latest outreach into Indian Country

Newland, who previously served as the chief tribal judge and president of the Bay Mills Indian Community in Michigan, said deference to tribal sovereignty in matters of leasing land for energy development can be expected from the administration in the future. In 2017, the Interior Department canceled the last of its oil and gas leases within the Badger-Two Medicine area of the Lewis and Clark National Forest, with some of its 130,000 acres considered sacred by the Blackfeet Tribe. The decision spurred both lawsuits seeking drilling access and legislation to ensure the region’s protection.

“The department is undertaking a review of this issue generally across the board. When it comes to Indian Country and tribal lands, we have fairly recent reforms to leasing in Indian Country within the last 10 years, and the laws that govern those regulations.

“The bigger piece is that we want to make sure that, as we’re transitioning the economy into renewable energy resources to address climate change, tribes are … not left out of that developing economy the way that tribes have often been left out of developing sectors of our economy in the past,” said Newland.