Website allows customers to tip Montana service workers

The idea for the website evolved quickly. Only days after Bischke and Gibson had returned from a two-week backpacking trip in Chile and were in a 14-day self-initiated quarantine the couple and their pals started talking about what they could do to help hairdressers, fitness staff, housekeepers and musicians who may be suffering through the sudden economic slump.

“We were talking with friends, trying to figure out what was something we could all do for our community, recognizing that we’re not medical people,” Bischke said.

His friend, retired financial adviser Martin Coleman, helped brainstorm the idea. He was out to dinner when word began circulating last month that all restaurants in Bozeman would be closed to the public as part of Gov. Steve Bullock’s attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The servers were devastated,” Coleman said. “A lot of them work two jobs, and suddenly both of them were gone.”

Rather than start a community fund and go through the hassle of vetting those in need and dispersing the money, the group came up with the tip jar idea.

“We thought we were making it up until we started looking online,” Bischke said and laughed.