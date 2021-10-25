Week brings highest number of COVID deaths in a single day, ICU numbers up

During the last week, at least 47 more Montanans died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,259 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Since last Monday, 6,040 new cases were added to the state dashboard. Active cases decreased by 370, but it’s too soon to tell if the state is seeing the decline in the most recent surge.

A longer period of decreased case numbers and hospitalization is needed before experts can safely call it the decline, said Billings Clinic infectious disease expert Dr. Neil Ku.

Oct. 21 also brought the highest number of deaths in a single day since the start of the pandemic with 17 deaths recorded.

Hospitalizations remain high with 447 active hospitalizations in the state and 86% of ICU beds filled mostly with COVID patients.

The intensive care unit has seen higher patient volumes in the last week than in the past, said Ku.

On Monday morning, St. Vincent Healthcare had 63 COVID positive inpatients and 15 COVID patients in the ICU where 14 are intubated. Billings Clinic cared for 76 COVID positive patients Monday, 32 ICU level COVID patients with 21 patients on ventilators.

In all, 107 were not vaccinated, according to RiverStone Health.