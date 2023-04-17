The search for a missing man over the weekend near Dodson ended Sunday evening when the man's body was found along the south bank of the Milk River, according to the Phillips County Sheriff's office.

Donald Haseagle was found shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday along the south bank of the Milk and pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office gave no cause of death. An investigation and an autopsy will be performed by the Blaine County Coroner.

Haseagle was first reported missing on Saturday; that afternoon his truck was found stuck in the mud on Savoy Road, 5 miles west of Dodson.

The Milk has been in flood stage for the last several days, climbing to 27.94 feet on Monday at Tampico, just shy of the record of 28 feet set in 2011. The National Weather Service noted the gauge reading may be affected by ice. Flood stage is 23 feet.

Flood warnings and advisories are active across Phillips and Valley counties until at least noon on Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting flooding will continue throughout the week.

Search crews spent Saturday and Sunday looking for Haseagle. Helping in the search was Haseagle's friends and family, volunteers form the Fort Belknap Reservation, the Fort Belknap Tribal Police, Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens, Border Patrol agents and sheriff's office personnel from Blaine, Cascade and Phillips counties.