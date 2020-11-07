Weekend will end with snow and blizzard conditions in MT

7 Day Forecast
The mellow weather for the past week is expected to come to an end by Sunday morning. Colder temperatures, along with rain, wind and snow will reach the Billings area by Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
Most of the state is under a winter weather advisory that will last through Sunday night. In southeastern Montana, the advisory warns of snow and wind gusts of up to 45 mph. In the central part of the state, a blizzard warning is in place from Saturday night until Monday morning, and the NWS recommends that travel during that time be restricted to emergencies only.
In Billings, the NWS shows a forecast of rain in the early hours of Sunday that will soon transition to 2-3 inches of snow. During and after the morning snowfall, winds are expected to pick up in the area with gusts up to 41 mph. Temperatures will reach a high of 23 degrees Sunday, according to the NWS.
“The biggest impact of that is that there’s going to be a lot of snow blowing and drastically reduced visibility,” said NWS meteorologist Nick Vertz.
The weather forecast has temperatures in and around Billings falling to 15 degrees, with a wind chill as low as -5. Vertz said that with the rain preceding the snow, the roads are expected to become icy and slushy as well.
Areas included in the NWS winter storm warning are Hysham, Bighorn, Colstrip, Forsyth, Ingomar, Angela, Joliet, Fromberg, Pompeys Pillar, Custer, Billings, Laurel, Huntley, and Broadview.
North-central Montana is expected to get the largest amount of snow through Sunday night, with 6-7 inches, along with gusts of up to 50 mph. The strongest winds will likely occur through Judith Gap, and the NWS reported that whiteout conditions are possible. Drivers on Highways 191 and 12 are encouraged to travel with a winter survival kit.
The areas of Judith Gap, Harlowton, Two Dot and Shawmut fall under the blizzard warning issued by the NWS.
Although the chances for precipitation drop going into next week, the NWS forecasts temperatures in the Billings area to remain at or below freezing until Friday.
