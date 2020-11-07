Weekend will end with snow and blizzard conditions in MT

The mellow weather for the past week is expected to come to an end by Sunday morning. Colder temperatures, along with rain, wind and snow will reach the Billings area by Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.

Most of the state is under a winter weather advisory that will last through Sunday night. In southeastern Montana, the advisory warns of snow and wind gusts of up to 45 mph. In the central part of the state, a blizzard warning is in place from Saturday night until Monday morning, and the NWS recommends that travel during that time be restricted to emergencies only.

In Billings, the NWS shows a forecast of rain in the early hours of Sunday that will soon transition to 2-3 inches of snow. During and after the morning snowfall, winds are expected to pick up in the area with gusts up to 41 mph. Temperatures will reach a high of 23 degrees Sunday, according to the NWS.

“The biggest impact of that is that there’s going to be a lot of snow blowing and drastically reduced visibility,” said NWS meteorologist Nick Vertz.

The weather forecast has temperatures in and around Billings falling to 15 degrees, with a wind chill as low as -5. Vertz said that with the rain preceding the snow, the roads are expected to become icy and slushy as well.