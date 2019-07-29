{{featured_button_text}}
World War II relocation camp

A historic photo from the Heart Mountain Interpretive Learning Center shows a World War II relocation camp near Cody, Wyoming. More than 14,000 Japanese-Americans were incarcerated at Heart Mountain, one of 10 such camps nationwide that held more than 110,000 people.

 Yoshio Okumoto collection, courtesy Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation

The Heart Mountain Internment Camp just outside Cody that held thousands of Japanese-Americans during World War II was undoubtedly a prison. Barbed wire, armed guards, towers and spotlights made that clear. 

But was it a concentration camp?

Exactly what a concentration camp is has been the topic of national debate recently. Comments by a freshman congresswoman from New York comparing U.S. government detention centers on the southern border to Nazi "concentration camps" have sparked no shortage of breathless partisan commentary. 

Heart Mountain Photos

In this photo taken between 1943 and 1945 provided by George and Frank C. Hirahara, a Japanese American boy is shown outside the barracks of the Heart Mountain internment camp north of Cody Wyoming. The photo taken by George Hirahara and his son Frank, who were among about 1,000 residents of the Yakima Valley sent to the camp during World War II. They were donated by Patti Hirahara, Frank's daughter, who wanted the pictures to be available to as many people as possible. (AP photo/George and Frank C. Hirahara Collection, WSU Libraries)

Heart Mountain's annual pilgrimage brings back those imprisoned in the camp and their families. One of this year's event was a panel between two former congressman. 

Former U.S. Rep. Norman Mineta, who represented California as a Democrat, and former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, a Cody native who represented Wyoming as a Republican, both participated in a question-and-answer session Friday in Cody. 

Simpson and Mineta met inside the wire of Heart Mountain as young Boy Scouts; Simpson's Cody-based troop was visiting a troop imprisoned at Heart Mountain that Mineta was part of. The two later worked together in Congress to pass legislation apologizing for the interment of Japanese-Americans and offering financial reparations. 

Both men acknowledged that Heart Mountain meets the dictionary definition of a concentration camp. 

But Mineta said he doesn't prefer to use the term, recognizing its primary association with the Holocaust, where Jews were killed by the millions in Nazi camps. 

Yoshio Okumoto photograph

A photo of Heart Mountain by Yoshio Okumoto shows a barracks building on the left and a guard tower on the right. Thousands of Japanese-Americans were detained here during World War II after being forced to abandon their homes and other property.

"Because of the inhumanity of what Jews went through, I don't want to do anything to diminish that horror," Mineta said. "What we experienced, without a doubt, was a gross violation of civil rights. ... I just don't want to take away from the horror of the Nazi concentration camps."

Mineta's comments were measured. Simpson acknowledged that the camps meet the dictionary definition, but was more animated. He prefaced his comments with, "I've never been politically correct in my life."

"Let's get serious," he said, comparing the imprisonment on Japanese-Americans during the war to mass killings. "That's a hell of a lot of difference between stacking people up and putting them into an oven."

Diane Fukami, who co-directed a film about Mineta and his family's imprisonment and was part of a panel with Mineta and Simpson, "respectfully" disagreed with both men. 

"I don't want to go back to government euphemisms," she said. A term like "relocation center" doesn't convey that the camps were prisons and "minimized what was going on."

