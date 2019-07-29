The Heart Mountain Internment Camp just outside Cody that held thousands of Japanese-Americans during World War II was undoubtedly a prison. Barbed wire, armed guards, towers and spotlights made that clear.
But was it a concentration camp?
Exactly what a concentration camp is has been the topic of national debate recently. Comments by a freshman congresswoman from New York comparing U.S. government detention centers on the southern border to Nazi "concentration camps" have sparked no shortage of breathless partisan commentary.
Heart Mountain's annual pilgrimage brings back those imprisoned in the camp and their families. One of this year's event was a panel between two former congressman.
Former U.S. Rep. Norman Mineta, who represented California as a Democrat, and former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, a Cody native who represented Wyoming as a Republican, both participated in a question-and-answer session Friday in Cody.
Simpson and Mineta met inside the wire of Heart Mountain as young Boy Scouts; Simpson's Cody-based troop was visiting a troop imprisoned at Heart Mountain that Mineta was part of. The two later worked together in Congress to pass legislation apologizing for the interment of Japanese-Americans and offering financial reparations.
Both men acknowledged that Heart Mountain meets the dictionary definition of a concentration camp.
But Mineta said he doesn't prefer to use the term, recognizing its primary association with the Holocaust, where Jews were killed by the millions in Nazi camps.
"Because of the inhumanity of what Jews went through, I don't want to do anything to diminish that horror," Mineta said. "What we experienced, without a doubt, was a gross violation of civil rights. ... I just don't want to take away from the horror of the Nazi concentration camps."
Mineta's comments were measured. Simpson acknowledged that the camps meet the dictionary definition, but was more animated. He prefaced his comments with, "I've never been politically correct in my life."
"Let's get serious," he said, comparing the imprisonment on Japanese-Americans during the war to mass killings. "That's a hell of a lot of difference between stacking people up and putting them into an oven."
Diane Fukami, who co-directed a film about Mineta and his family's imprisonment and was part of a panel with Mineta and Simpson, "respectfully" disagreed with both men.
"I don't want to go back to government euphemisms," she said. A term like "relocation center" doesn't convey that the camps were prisons and "minimized what was going on."