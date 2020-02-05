Western Montana economy heats up as Yellowstone County cools

Yellowstone County is flying below Montana's economic growth trend as communities in the western part of the state take the lead, economists said Tuesday.

Yellowstone County's economy is still growing at about 2% a year, but has faced several challenges in the last couple years. The state's economic leaders are university towns with outdoor recreation opportunities, the kind of environments that attract high-tech businesses.

The economic update was part of a Bureau of Business and Economic Research presentation Tuesday at the Northern Hotel in Billings. BBER is part of the University of Montana in Missoula.

Falling oil prices resulted in Yellowstone County’s economic growth trending lower than the state average starting at the beginning of 2017, said Economist Patrick Barkey. After that point, inflation adjusted growth in total wages for Montana is doing slightly better than wages in Yellowstone County. And Western Montana wage growth, in Missoula County for example, is more than 10% better than Yellowstone by the middle of 2019.

Growth declines in the mining economy are also showing up in Yellowstone County, Barkey said.