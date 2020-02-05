Western Montana economy heats up as Yellowstone County cools

Yellowstone County is flying below Montana's economic growth trend as communities in the western part of the state take the lead, economists said Tuesday.
Yellowstone County's economy is still growing at about 2% a year, but has faced several challenges in the last couple years. The state's economic leaders are university towns with outdoor recreation opportunities, the kind of environments that attract high-tech businesses.
The economic update was part of a Bureau of Business and Economic Research presentation Tuesday at the Northern Hotel in Billings. BBER is part of the University of Montana in Missoula.
Falling oil prices resulted in Yellowstone County’s economic growth trending lower than the state average starting at the beginning of 2017, said Economist Patrick Barkey. After that point, inflation adjusted growth in total wages for Montana is doing slightly better than wages in Yellowstone County. And Western Montana wage growth, in Missoula County for example, is more than 10% better than Yellowstone by the middle of 2019.
Growth declines in the mining economy are also showing up in Yellowstone County, Barkey said.
“What do we mine here in Yellowstone County? The answer is not much, but as I reported last year, there are some very significant, high-paying jobs in mining support services here in Yellowstone County and those feed the local economy because those people live here, even if the mines they support are outside the economy,” Barkey said. “Even though that’s not a large part of what drives the economy, in terms of its impact on the last couple years that is a very good size.”
You have free articles remaining.
Montana’s two largest coal mining companies, Cloud Peak Energy and Westmoreland Coal, both went bankrupt in 2019 as demand for U.S. coal power continued an eight-year decline. Those declines not only impacted support industries in Yellowstone County, but also spending by shoppers visiting Billings from Wyoming.
Retail and wholesale trade in Billings was actually negative when adjusted for inflation in 2017 and only slightly better than zero in 2018, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Mining growth, while still positive in 2018, was considerably lower than the previous year. In 2017, mining earnings were more than $80 million. In 2018, mining earnings were less than $40 million.
But the drivers of economic activity in Yellowstone County remained the same. Selected manufacturing, a category that includes three oil refineries and related chemical companies, was the biggest driver of the Yellowstone County economy with a 19% share. Health care was the second biggest driver with a 15% share. Transportation, government jobs, and wholesale and retail sales were contributors, as well. Barkey reminded the attendees that Yellowstone County had the state's most diverse economy.
The hottest economies in the state were further west, though. Gallatin County is expected to grow 5% per year through 2023. Flathead County is expected to grow 3% a year during that time, as was Missoula County. Yellowstone County's growth was expected to around 2% during that time.
For the first time, the Bureau of Business and Economic Research included a high-tech sector report as the standalone part of its presentation. High-tech is now a $2 billion-a-year revenue industry for Montana and driving growth in Bozeman, Missoula and Kalispell. The sector is growing nine times faster than the rest of Montana’s economy and with pay at more than $65,000 a year, compensating workers at more than twice Montana’s median wage. The state has more than 600 tech firms.
The Montana Chamber of Commerce on Monday called for keeping Colstrip's coal-fired power plant running as long as possible after releasing a f…