Wet, cold weather to help tamp down wildfire near Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A wildfire that forced evacuations and destroyed structures in southern Montana was expected to quiet down Monday as wet weather arrived and officials assessed the damage.

The Bridger Foothills Fire northeast of Bozeman started Friday and spread across more than 11 square miles over the weekend amid warm and windy conditions.

Rain and snow were forecast for the Bozeman area Monday, with temperatures dipping into the low 20s overnight and accumulating snowfall possible.

The fire had threatened more than 250 homes in the Bridger Canyon area on Sunday and officials confirmed that some structures had been lost. But the amount of damage was still not clear.

A fire that started last week southeast of Roundup has charred more than 46 square miles and burned at least 10 structures after growing by by several square miles Sunday.

