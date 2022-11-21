 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WGFD acquires ranch for wildlife habitat

CHEYENNE - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch Property in Johnson and Washakie counties.

The property consists of 2,680 deed acres with additional access to 1,280 acres of Bureau of Land Management property. The ranch will be managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department as a wildlife habitat management area.

“Maintaining and expanding access for hunting and fishing is a top priority for Game and Fish,” Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish director said. “This property not only provides the public with access to previously landlocked, federal land, but it also allows us to effectively manage big game in the area.”

