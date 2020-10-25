What to do about wait times for vehicle licensing, title work? AG candidates discuss proposals

Since an April governor’s directive temporarily made it easier to renew a driver's license online, the Montana Motor Vehicle Division has processed more than 14,000 renewals.
That’s compared to roughly 2,000 in the previous three years combined, according to Department of Justice spokesman John Barnes.
It can take weeks to get an appointment with the state Motor Vehicle Division. Finding a fix for the notoriously lengthy wait times falls to the Montana attorney general.
As the election nears, Democratic candidate Raph Graybill has been pushing a plan he says will provide relief, which calls in large part for expanding online services, like the changes made in April.
Republican candidate Austin Knudsen said he'd improve the MVD by rerouting state funds to counties and creating more partnerships with private businesses.
Moving online
Montana law has allowed online or mail-in license renewal since 2015, although there are restrictions.
Barnes said the MVD has pushed unsuccessfully in past legislative sessions for more flexibility. Lawmakers were worried about fraud, but other states have shown it isn't an issue, he said.
“Montana MVD regularly reviews and consults with other states on their best practices in this area and there’s no evidence of an increase in fraud or unqualified drivers being issued driver licenses online,” Barnes wrote.
Gov. Steve Bullock's April directive making online and mail-in license renewal easier suspended a requirement that drivers submit proof of an eye exam. Other requirements the directive suspended include that drivers must renew in-person at least every other renewal cycle, and that foreign nationals renew only in person. The directive also allowed online or mail-in renewal for licenses that are more than one year expired.
Graybill’s proposal
As Bullock's chief legal counsel, Graybill wrote the language for the April directive, which he said should be made permanent.
Graybill said he would advocate at the Legislature for funding to purchase faster software for the agency.
He’d also work with counties to pilot electronic titling of vehicles — a service the division already has hopes of taking online, according to Barnes. In Yellowstone County, all vehicle title work can currently be done online, according to Treasurer Sherry Long.
In addition to wait times, Graybill wants to tackle customer fees by reversing course on two costs to Montana drivers: the REAL ID fee and a 3% fee on any MVD transaction.
Graybill could nix the fees for the federally-compliant identification card on his own as attorney general. Those fees are either $25 or $50 per identification card, depending on the license expiration date. In fiscal year 2020, they brought in $2.4 million.
Support Local Journalism
Graybill noted the division generates more revenue than it requires to operate and argues the extra revenue from REAL ID fees isn't necessary. The division was given $45 million last fiscal year to operate but generated closer to $163 million in revenue.
But Graybill would need a cooperative Legislature to make good on the promise of reversing the 2017 funding cuts that prompted the 3% transaction fee.
In 2017, Montana state agencies saw across-the-board funding cuts as revenues came in lower than expected and an unprecedented fire season drained funds. That 3% fee makes up for that budget cut, Barnes said.
Heading into the 2021 legislative session, the state is facing a deficit of up to $253 million by 2023, with depressed revenues this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graybill criticized Knudsen for voting to cut the MVD budget and permit the Department of Justice to collect the REAL ID fees. Knudsen was speaker of the Montana House at the time. In 2018, he was elected Roosevelt County attorney.
"My opponent Austin Knudsen is a career politician and his entire time running for office, he’s fixated on one thing: cutting government, making government not work, and then turning around and saying, 'Look, see? I told you so. Government doesn’t work.' And that’s exactly what he did to the Motor Vehicle Division," Graybill said at a recent campaign stop in Billings to discuss his MVD plan.
Knudsen response
Asked about his opponent’s plan, Knudsen agreed the department needed to expand online services. Additionally, he said he would redirect nearly $4.5 million in spending at the MVD to county governments.
“The biggest complaints I hear about MVD are the wait times and the poor customer service,” Knudsen wrote in an email response. “This is a function of that agency getting too big and bureaucratic.”
The response mirrored Knudsen's ideas about improving the state's approach to drug trafficking and other crimes: Divert resources away from the state and into county coffers. While he has criticized increased spending at the Department of Justice in recent years, a budget breakdown provided by the department showed much of it traced back to hiring more troopers, boosting their pay and staffing up among criminal investigators.
Knudsen said he stood by the 2017 budget cuts lawmakers enacted, as well as the REAL ID fees.
“We passed a law that said if you want a federal compliant REAL ID, you can opt in, pay an extra fee, and get one from the state of Montana," Knudsen wrote. "If you don’t want a REAL ID, it isn’t mandated and you don’t have to get one.”
Knudsen said partnering more with private companies would improve the MVD.
“For a nominal fee, you can pay and get your Montana driver’s license in DAYS not weeks,” he wrote.
MVD Express has two offices in Billings. Since 2017, the state has contracted with the company to provide services including issuing new driver's licenses, renewing or replacing licenses and conducting written driver’s tests. The company can charge customers a service fee of up to $50 per transaction, the current contract shows.
Graybill opposes relying on private companies.
“Raph is also against the use of third-party for-profit companies being used for government services when the state can do these services on their own and cheaper,” wrote Graybill spokesman Tyler Campbell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!