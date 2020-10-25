What to do about wait times for vehicle licensing, title work? AG candidates discuss proposals

Graybill criticized Knudsen for voting to cut the MVD budget and permit the Department of Justice to collect the REAL ID fees. Knudsen was speaker of the Montana House at the time. In 2018, he was elected Roosevelt County attorney.

"My opponent Austin Knudsen is a career politician and his entire time running for office, he’s fixated on one thing: cutting government, making government not work, and then turning around and saying, 'Look, see? I told you so. Government doesn’t work.' And that’s exactly what he did to the Motor Vehicle Division," Graybill said at a recent campaign stop in Billings to discuss his MVD plan.

Knudsen response

Asked about his opponent’s plan, Knudsen agreed the department needed to expand online services. Additionally, he said he would redirect nearly $4.5 million in spending at the MVD to county governments.

“The biggest complaints I hear about MVD are the wait times and the poor customer service,” Knudsen wrote in an email response. “This is a function of that agency getting too big and bureaucratic.”