Where is the unprecedented money flooding Montana’s Senate race coming from? Mostly out of state.

Bullock, for example, has raised less money from individual donors in Montana than he has from donors in California and New York, where his campaign reports $6.8 million and $3.0 million in receipts, respectively. Daines has also raised millions from out-of-state individual donors, including $1.4 million from Californians and $1.1 million from Florida residents.

The national donor outpouring for Bullock appears to result in part from a surge of giving to Democratic candidates following the Sept. 18 death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Bullock’s campaign finance reports indicate he raised $2 million in itemized individual donations between Sept. 18 and Sept. 20, versus $646,000 over the previous three days.

Most of that money came from out of state, with Montana donors representing just 3% of Bullock’s individual support in the three days following Ginsburg’s death.

It’s harder to pinpoint how much of the third-party money sloshing around the Senate race is and isn’t coming from Montana residents, since most of the groups reporting independent expenditures are national organizations that spend on multiple contests nationwide. While those groups have some Montana donors in some cases, most of their support typically comes from higher-population states like California and Florida.