Where's the snow? Rockies winter starts with a whimper

“Every day that goes by that we don’t see precipitation show up and we see this year-to-year persistence of drought conditions, it just adds to a deficit. And we continue to add to this deficit year after year, particularly in the Colorado River Basin,” said Keith Musselman, a hydrologist at the University of Colorado-Boulder.

Derek Greenough moved to Denver a few months ago and immediately bought a snowboard with the hope of soon hitting the slopes. But on Wednesday, he was enjoying the warm weather in a city park.

“I’m from central New York so I expected it to be somewhat like there, which they have about 5 feet of snow right now,” said Greenough, 27, who was wearing a tank top and exercise shorts. “Today I figured that on the first day of December it would be snowing, at least something, but here we are. It’s a nice day. ... I don’t think I’ll be snowboarding anytime soon.”

Denver’s high Wednesday hit 73 degrees Fahrenheit, tying the record set in 1973. The National Weather Service is predicting similar conditions over the weekend with only a slight chance of snow at the beginning of next week.