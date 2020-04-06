Whitefish teacher, students print 'Montana Masks' for highway patrol troopers, health care workers

When Todd Spangler heard about the 3D-printed face mask designed by a trio of Billings inventors he immediately got to work.
Spangler, a chemistry and physics teacher at Whitefish High School, has access to the school's 3D printer and saw a perfect opportunity for him and his students to do some good. He downloaded the plans from the Make the Masks website and started producing.
Dubbed the Montana Mask, the free open-source software file has been downloaded or shared in 148 countries across six continents.
Spangler's students made their own tweaks to the design in an effort to improve the elastic attachment point. Others from the community joined in and soon Spangler was working with a group of 10 teachers, business owners and physicians printing masks from their own printers.
"We produced 400-plus in the last week," Spangler said Friday.
Some have gone to area hospitals, but Spangler discovered that the community's first responders and emergency services personnel had a large need for face masks. The area office of the Montana Highway Patrol was running low, Spangler said. So his group will now be working to get the masks to MHP and other emergency service providers.
"So they at least have something," he said.
Those masks will be the new injection mold model that was finalized last week at Spark R&D, a Bozeman company that designs and produces splitboard bindings and accessories. Splitboards are backcountry snowboards that can separate into skis.
Spark's owner, Will Ritter, worked closely with the Montana Mask's inventors, Billings Clinic neurosurgeon Dusty Richardson, Billings dentist Spencer Zaugg and Zaugg's son Colton Zaugg, to modify the mask's design and make it work for injection mold production.
It allows for much faster mass production and gives the masks a more comfortable feel. Injection mold production can use materials that are softer and more flexible than the plastic required by 3D printers.
Like the Zauggs and Richardson did with the 3D printer design, Spark R&D is making the mold design open source and available for free to whomever wants it.
Spangler said they got the design for the mold on Friday and an instructor at Flathead Valley Community College would spend the weekend building the mold for a pair of local businesses to use. With the mold those businesses can then start producing the new mask.
It's this facet of the story, community members and businesses coming together to solve a massive problem, that moves Spangler.
"That's the coolest thing about this," he said. "You've got folks who said, 'Hey, there's a need. What can we do?'"
