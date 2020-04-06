Whitefish teacher, students print 'Montana Masks' for highway patrol troopers, health care workers

"We produced 400-plus in the last week," Spangler said Friday.

Some have gone to area hospitals, but Spangler discovered that the community's first responders and emergency services personnel had a large need for face masks. The area office of the Montana Highway Patrol was running low, Spangler said. So his group will now be working to get the masks to MHP and other emergency service providers.

"So they at least have something," he said.

Those masks will be the new injection mold model that was finalized last week at Spark R&D, a Bozeman company that designs and produces splitboard bindings and accessories. Splitboards are backcountry snowboards that can separate into skis.

Spark's owner, Will Ritter, worked closely with the Montana Mask's inventors, Billings Clinic neurosurgeon Dusty Richardson, Billings dentist Spencer Zaugg and Zaugg's son Colton Zaugg, to modify the mask's design and make it work for injection mold production.