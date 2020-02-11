2 who died in crash east of Livingston ID'd

The two people killed in a car crash 15 miles east of Livingston over the weekend were identified by the deputy coroner of Park County Tuesday morning.

Myrick and Sims had been traveling in a semitractor-trailer truck that went off the side of I-90 at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday. The truck hit a divider and a before crashing into an embankment, according to the Associated Press. Both victims were ejected from the truck as a result of the crash.