Two people who died Friday after a head-on collision in Big Horn County have been identified.
On July 26 around 1:15 p.m., a Chrysler driven by Franklin Plenty Hoops collided head-on with a Dodge driven by Sharon Bear Don't Walk near Garryowen on Highway 451.
Plenty Hoops, 69, of Garryowen, died at the scene of the crash, said Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis.
Bear Don’t Walk, 53, also of Garryowen, was taken to St. Vincent Healthcare via Life Flight and died shortly after, Bullis said.
Both drivers died of blunt force trauma. Both were members of the Crow Tribe.
The coroner didn't know if drugs or alcohol were involved or if the drivers were wearing seat belts.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating the crash.