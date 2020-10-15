Whole Foods Market coming to Bozeman

The Gallatin Mall Group has announced that Whole Foods Market will open a new natural and organic grocery store at their mall in Bozeman at the Gallatin Valley Mall.

Whole Foods Market chose Bozeman for its first store in Montana, citing its designation by the U.S. Census Bureau as the fastest growing small city in the United States.

“Bozeman’s economic growth in recent years has been remarkable," Steve Corning, Managing Member of Gallatin Mall Group, said in a press release.

"Since the advent of COVID-19 and its negative impact on more densely-populated urban areas, we are seeing unprecedented in-migration from major urban markets as companies are making it easier for their employees to work remotely.”

“Bozeman’s wide-open spaces, year-round recreational opportunities, airline connectivity, relative housing affordability, excellent public schools and the presence of a major university are factors that make Bozeman an easy destination for families seeking a major change in lifestyle,” Corning said.