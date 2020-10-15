 Skip to main content
Whole Foods Market coming to Bozeman
Whole Foods Market coming to Bozeman

The Gallatin Mall Group has announced that Whole Foods Market will open a new natural and organic grocery store at their mall in Bozeman at the Gallatin Valley Mall.

Whole Foods Market chose Bozeman for its first store in Montana, citing its designation by the U.S. Census Bureau as the fastest growing small city in the United States.

“Bozeman’s economic growth in recent years has been remarkable," Steve Corning, Managing Member of Gallatin Mall Group, said in a press release.

"Since the advent of COVID-19 and its negative impact on more densely-populated urban areas, we are seeing unprecedented in-migration from major urban markets as companies are making it easier for their employees to work remotely.” 

“Bozeman’s wide-open spaces, year-round recreational opportunities, airline connectivity, relative housing affordability, excellent public schools and the presence of a major university are factors that make Bozeman an easy destination for families seeking a major change in lifestyle,” Corning said.

The Gallatin Valley Mall serves a five-county trade area of approximately 150,000 people. Since acquiring the shopping center in 1997, Gallatin Mall Group has regularly made improvements to the property in order to better serve the needs of Bozeman’s ever-evolving market. Whole Foods Market will join Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Regal Cinemas and JoAnn Fabrics in anchoring the 365,000-square-foot center.

Gallatin Mall Group is partnering with a team of three companies to engineer and execute a comprehensive redevelopment strategy for the 37.4-acre property.

Boston Realty Advisors, Grossman Development Group, and The Broadway Company – all headquartered in Boston – will bring their expertise in redevelopment, leasing and marketing to reimagine the property.

Their plan is to transform the enclosed mall into a more diverse mix of space to a “Main Street” retail experience via public gathering spaces and a broad mix of retail tenants that cater to daily needs as well as fashion and entertainment.

The specifics of Phase Two will be announced in the coming months, together with details of new retailers, restaurants, and community amenities.

